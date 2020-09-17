Poshan Maah 2020: A malnutrition hotspot dashboard developed by govt; details

NITI Aayog said that the dashboard will help the government provide data in order to identify a cluster of malnutrition cases that needs to be tackled at the local level with the use of data science.

Fighting Malnutrition: Under Swasth Bharat Prerak Programme, a malnutrition hotspot dashboard has been developed in Balrampur, according to NITI Aayog. The government think-tank announced regarding the dashboard via its Twitter. NITI Aayog said that the dashboard will help the government provide data in order to identify a cluster of malnutrition cases that needs to be tackled at the local level with the use of data science. Further, it said that the dashboard will aim to identify pockets of high burden cases of malnutrition. “This can be done with a focussed approach,” read the tweet. This, according to the government will help in planning surprise visits along with increased intervention as well as enhanced supportive supervision.

It is to note that the development has come during the third Rashtriya Poshan Maah, that is being celebrated in this month to address the problem of malnutrition in children and women. This is an initiative started by the Ministry of Women and Child Development which will be targeting a reduction of stunting in children of 0-6 years of age. Under the Poshan Abhiyan, the government is focusing on reducing stunting from 38.4 per cent to 25 per cent by 2022.

For women and adolescent girls belonging to the age group of 15-49 years, the government aims to to reduce anaemia and low birth weight. Majorly, under this programme, children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) will be identified and tracked.

This year, on the back of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Rashtriya Poshan Maah will be celebrated via digital means. With the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, UNICEF in a report has said that the pandemic is likely to increase overall severe acute malnourished burden in India. It said that India has 9.3 million children under five years of age suffering from SAM.

Data provided by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) of the year 2015-16 has suggested that 35.7 per cent of children below the age of 5 years are underweight whereas 38.4 per cent are stunted (low height), and 21 per cent are wasted (low weight for height).