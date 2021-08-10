Poonawala-backed Mylab working on portable Covid testing solutions

The diagnostic solution will be jointly introduced in the international markets including the United States, Europe and Asia.”

Biotechnology firm Mylab Discovery Solutions has entered into a partnership with US-based medical diagnostic device company called Hemex Health to develop portable diagnostic solutions for the Point-of-Care (POC) testing of the novel coronavirus and other diseases.

The collaboration aims at augmenting testing capabilities for Covid-19 around the world. The companies expect the first product from this technology partnership to be launched by November 2021.

After the second wave, decentralised testing had become important due to limited capacity of traditional laboratories. The portable diagnostic device and tests assays enable testing at any location, in a wide range of environmental conditions and without the need to transport the sample, enabling quick result for the patients.

Mylab, backed by Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, is into diagnostics solutions including the country’s first Covid-19 test kit and the self-test kits for Covid-19. Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions, said, “Hemex, had expertise in developing portable POC diagnostics machines which would be combined with Mylab’s fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) test kits to make testing available anywhere. The diagnostic solution will be jointly introduced in the international markets including the United States, Europe and Asia.”

Under the technology partnership, Mylab would develop test assays and Hemex would provide its Gazelle POC testing platform and expertise. They will work on FIA and electrophoresis-based diagnostic tests which are more sensitive than the normal rapid antigen tests and have fewer false negatives, Mylab said.

Patti White, CEO & Co-founder, Hemex Health, said the partnership with Mylab would provide new breakthrough testing for Covid-19 and other diseases in the future. Hemex Health is backed by TiE Global Angels and Cleveland Clinic. It has distributed a point-of-care sickle cell test on their Gazelle diagnostic device in nine countries.