PM to chair council of ministers meeting on Friday; COVID situation likely to be discussed

He has also held meetings with top government officials, pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday and the prevailing COVID-19 situation is expected to be discussed, sources said. The meeting will be held virtually on Friday morning, they said.

This will be the first meeting of the council of ministers in aftermath of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation.

He has also held meetings with top government officials, pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.