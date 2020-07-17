PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at UN’s Economic and Social Council today

PM Modi will be speaking at the valedictory session along with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today deliver a virtual keynote address at the United Nations Economic and Social Council session in New York, United States. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first address to the broader UN membership since India’s election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17. In a tweet, the Prime Minister informed that he would be addressing the High-Level Segment of ECOSOC at 8:30 pm. He said he would be speaking on various issues including this year’s theme of multilateralism after COVID-19.

Giving out details about the address, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Prime Minister will be speaking at the valedictory session along with the Prime Minister of Norway and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The theme of this year’s Segment is “Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary”.

The ministry said that today’s session will focus on forces shaping the course of multilateralism and finding ways to strengthen the global agenda through effective international institutions and strong leadership. The focus will also be on broadening of participation and enhanced significance of global public goods. It also said that the theme also resonates with India’s Security Council priority, wherein India has called for ‘reformed multilateralism’ in a post-COVID-19 world. “It also recalls India’s role, as the holder of the inaugural Presidency of ECOSOC (Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar, in 1946),” the MEA said.

This is the second time Prime Minister Modi will deliver the keynote address at UN-ECOSOC. He had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of ECOSOC in January 2016.