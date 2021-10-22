India’s 100 crore jabs success story silenced sceptics – PM Modi’s top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation lauding the ‘100 crore’ jabs success story. Here are top quotes of his speech: There were many people doubting India’s capability. Will India be able to beat the virus? What about funds to buy the vaccines? When will India get the vaccines? Our success has silenced the […]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation lauding the ‘100 crore’ jabs success story. Here are top quotes of his speech:
- There were many people doubting India’s capability. Will India be able to beat the virus? What about funds to buy the vaccines? When will India get the vaccines? Our success has silenced the critics, says PM Modi
- There was no VIP culture during the mass vaccination drive.
- Last Diwali, there was a sense of doubt. But this year, with 100 crore doses, people have more sense of assurance.
- This Covid journey has also helped us in turnaround in other spheres also.
- No matter how strong, tough the armour is, one can’t let the guard down during the ongoing war. Similarly, even though India has achieved this milestone, we must remain vigilant. Just like we can’t step outside our homes without our shoes, we must make wearing face masks part of our routine. Those who have got the Covid shot should inspire others and those who are still waiting for their dose must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
