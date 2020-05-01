  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi wishes Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin speedy recovery from COVID-19

Published: May 1, 2020 10:24:06 AM

Mishustin had said on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and he would will self-isolate. 

Pm modi, russian pm, russian pm Mikhail Mishustin, russian PM coronavirusPM Modi tweeted in Russian and English.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin recovered soon from the novel coronavirus.

“My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health,” Modi tweeted in Russian and English. “We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

