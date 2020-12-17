PM Modi wishes French President Emmanuel Macron speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo source: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

President Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

It said the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared”. “Wishing my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron a speedy recovery and the best of health,” Modi tweeted.

