PM Modi urges people to take precaution dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to take precaution or booster dose of vaccines against COVID-19.

The PM made the appeal after virtually inaugurating a 250-bed multi-speciality hospital of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission here.

“I urge all present here to take precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine. On the completion of 75 years of independence, the government has started a campaign of giving free vaccine doses for 75 days,” Modi said, addressing the huge gathering.

“We should ensure that everybody in our family and our area or village takes the precaution dose,” he added.