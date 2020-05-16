‘More power to India-US friendship’: Tweets PM Modi after Donald Trump’s ventilators offer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

PM Modi thanks Donald Trump for ventilator offer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to US President Donald Trump’s offer to donate ventilators to aid the ongoing fight against Coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi thanked Trump for his gesture while asserting that it was important for nations to work unitedly to free the world from COVID-19.

“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India – United States friendship!” PM Modi tweeted.

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to ???????? – ???????? friendship! https://t.co/GRrgWFhYzR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India,” President Trump had tweeted on Friday night. He added that the US and India were cooperating to develop a vaccine for the deadly Coronavirus which has claimed over 87,000 lives in the US and affected nearly 86,000 people in India. The official tally of those affected by Coronavirus has surpassed the numbers in China, the country where the virus first surfaced in December last year.

India had last month allowed the export of hydroxychloroquine tablets, which is used in treating COVID-19 patients, to the US on Trump’s request. The US President had then praised PM Modi for his prompt decision.

“India has been so great and as you know your prime minister has been a very good friend of mine. I just got back a short while ago from India and we are very much together,” the US President had said earlier on Friday referring to his recent India visit.

During his India tour in February, Trump had visited Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi. The ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad witnessed participation of lakhs of people.