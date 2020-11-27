  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi to visit Zydus’ COVID-19 vaccine development centre in Gujarat

November 27, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit pharma major Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad on Saturday to get information about the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Friday.

An official said that the prime minister is likely arrive at the plant around 9.30 am.

Zydus Cadila’s plant is situated at Changodar industrial area near Ahmedabad city.

The drug maker had earlier announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has been completed and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

“PM Narendra Modi will be on a brief visit of Gujarat on Saturday, during which, he will visit Zydus Cadila’s facility to get first-hand information about the progress made by the company so far in terms of development of vaccine against coronavirus,” Patel said.

From Ahmedabad, Modi is expected to visit Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for a COVID-19 vaccine.

  PM Modi to visit Zydus' COVID-19 vaccine development centre in Gujarat
