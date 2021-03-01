PM Modi takes Covaxin shot at AIIMS as phase 2 of corona vaccine drive begins today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot at the AIIMS, Delhi as the second phase of the corona vaccination drive began today. The PM took to Twitter to announce about the Covid jab along with a photo. Lauding the researchers, PM Modi said that it is amazing how quickly they have managed to get the coronavirus vaccine. He urged the citizens of the country to take part in the mass inoculation drive. Those who meet the eligibility criteria must get their Covid shots, PM Modi said on Twitter.

According to an Indian Express report, PM Modi had reached the AIIMS early in the morning. He was administered the corona vaccine by Sister P Niveda, who hails from Puducherry. The other nurse seen in the photo belongs to Kerala, the IE report said. Interestingly, PM Modi was seen donning the red ‘gamcha’, which is the quintessential symbol of Assamese culture. At 70, PM Modi fits the eligibility criteria of the stage 2 vaccination drive. Phase 2, which begins today, will cover that above age of 60. Those having comorbid conditions have a relaxed age norm. For such an individual, the age bar is 45 and above. Such beneficiaries must produce a certificate duly signed by a registered doctor that clearly states the nature of the comorbidity.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN. pic.twitter.com/VqqBYZDTFU — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

In a short video clip posted by news agency ANI, the PM can be seen in a relaxed mood and smiling while taking the Covid jab. He is also seen signing a form also. From today, anybody who fits the age eligibility can self-register via the Co-WIN app and book the slot between 9 am and 3 pm. While the corona shots are free at the government hospitals, those who choose to take the Covid jab at private health institutions need to pay Rs 250 for each corona shot.