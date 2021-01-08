  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi stated India’s Covid-19 vaccine production capacity will be used for benefit of all humanity: MEA

By: |
Updated: Jan 08, 2021 8:58 PM

COVID-19 vaccine: India sees international cooperation in this field, particularly with its neighbours, as its duty, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing.

PM Narendra Modi stated India's Covid-19 vaccine production capacity will be used for benefit of all humanity: MEA"As we roll out vaccines, Prime Minister's announcement that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis needs to be noted," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. (PTI/File image)

Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccines roll-out, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis needs to be noted.

Asked about the issue of supply of vaccines to neighbouring countries and other nations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India has been at the forefront of the global response in this common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related News

Also Read – Covid-19 vaccine update: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK variant, study finds

India sees international cooperation in this field, particularly with its neighbours, as its duty, he said at an online media briefing.

“You would be aware that in our neighbourhood, we have already provided medicines and other essential supplies. We have held training sessions for experts from these countries on vaccine-related issues,” he said.

“As we roll out vaccines, Prime Minister’s announcement that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis needs to be noted,” Srivastava said.

The remarks came on a day Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said soon it would be a reality to vaccinate the entire population in the country against COVID-19 after prioritising risk groups.

Also Read – Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to get UK approval as soon as Friday

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Narendra Modivaccine
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. PM Modi stated India’s Covid-19 vaccine production capacity will be used for benefit of all humanity MEA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 vaccination: AIBEA demands inclusion of bankers in priority category
2DGCA issues guidelines to airlines for carrying COVID-19 vaccines packed in dry ice
3WHO: Amid short supplies, vaccine doses can be 6 weeks apart