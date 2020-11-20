  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi reviews India’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy

By: |
November 20, 2020 10:12 PM

Modi tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.

"Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs (health care workers), cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy in which issues like prioritisation of population groups and tech platform for rolling out vaccine for the coronavirus were discussed.

Modi tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.

Related News

“Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs (health care workers), cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out,” he said.

A number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in advanced phases of trial.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. PM Modi reviews India’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1321 ICU, oxygenated beds added in Delhi this week to deal with rising COVID-19 cases: MHA officials
2Covid-19 vaccine update: Phase-3 trial of Covaxin begins in Odisha institute
3Will work in a public-pvt partnership to ensure availability of COVID healthcare, says Piyush Goyal