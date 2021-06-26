  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi reviews Covid vaccination progress

By: |
June 26, 2021 7:09 PM

Held via video-conferencing, the meeting comes days the Central government extended the free vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 years.

The vaccination drive has gathered pace now, and the government has expressed confidence that it will have enough doses to fully vaccinate the country's adult population by December-end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to review the ongoing Covid vaccination drive.

Held via video-conferencing, the meeting comes days the Central government extended the free vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 years.

Related News

The vaccination drive has gathered pace now, and the government has expressed confidence that it will have enough doses to fully vaccinate the country’s adult population by December-end.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. PM Modi reviews Covid vaccination progress
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi: 85 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily count this year; 9 more deaths
2COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh reports 40 more deaths, 173 new cases
3Fake vaccination: Bengal BJP leader writes to Union health ministry, demands probe by central agencies