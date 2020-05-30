What PM Narendra Modi said on COVID-19, lockdown rules and guidelines in open letter

He also claimed that India has surprised the world in its fight against the COVID-19. (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the whole country. In an open letter to the nation on completion of the first year of his second term, PM Modi also emphasised that fighting corona is a ‘long battle’ and ‘we have started traversing on the path of victory, and victory is our collective resolve’. He also claimed that India has surprised the world in its fight against the COVID-19.

The Prime Minister also urged the citizens to follow all rules and guidelines of the government while performing their duty. The Prime Minister also praised the people’s participation in the Janata Curfew and clapping and lighting a lamp to honour corona warriors. ”

The Prime Minister mentioned the following points in his letter:

As we were moving ahead at fast pace in the fulfilment of hopes and aspirations of our countrymen, the Coronavirus global pandemic engulfed our country as well. While on one hand are powers with great economic resources and state-of-the-art healthcare systems, on the other hand is our country besieged with problems amidst a vast population and limited resources. Many feared that India will become a problem for the world when Corona hits India. But today, through sheer confidence and resilience, you have transformed the way the world looks at us. You have proven that the collective strength and potential of Indians is unparalleled compared even to the powerful and prosperous countries of the world. Be it clapping and lighting a lamp to the honouring of Corona Warriors by India’s armed forces, Janta curfew or by faithful adherence to rules during the nationwide lockdown, on every occasion you have shown that Ek Bharat is the guarantee for ShresthaBharat. In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort. Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans & craftsmen in small scale industries, hawkers and such fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering. We are working in a united and determined way to alleviate their troubles. However, we have to take care to ensure that inconveniences that we are facing do not turn into disasters. Hence, it is very important for every Indian to follow all rules and guidelines. We have displayed patience so far and we should continue to do so. This is one of the important reasons for India being safer and in a better state than many other countries. This is a long battle but we have started traversing on the path of victory, and victory is our collective resolve.



Earlier, PM Modi had noted that several experts have said that Coronavirus is going to be part of our lives for a long time. He had also asked people to take precautions like wearing masks, gloves, and maintaining social distancing.

The death toll due to the pandemic has risen to 4,971, while the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 in the country. In the last 24 hours, a total of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases have been recorded till 8 am today. 11,264 patients have also recovered in the last one day.

India is the ninth worst-hit nation by the deadly virus followed by United States of America (USA) (17,93,530 cases and 1,04,542 deaths), Brazil (4,68,338 cases and 27,944 deaths), Russia (3,87,623 cases and 4,374 deaths), Spain (2,85,644 cases and 27,121 deaths), United Kingdom (UK) (2,71,222 cases and 38,161 deaths), Italy (2,32,248 cases and 33,229 deaths), France (1,86,835 cases and 28,714 deaths), and Germany (1,83,019 cases and 8,594 deaths).