PM Modi on Covid-19: India better placed than many countries; recovery rate rising steadily

Looking back in hindsight, PM Modi said that lots of people had made predictions that the country would be severely impacted by the lethal virus.

Lauding the initiatives taken by his government and the efforts of people to fight against Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country is better placed than many other countries in the world.

Due to the imposition of lockdown and a host of initiatives taken by the government along with the people of the country driving the fight against the virus, we are better placed than many other countries, ANI quoted PM Modi, as saying.

Looking back in hindsight, PM Modi said that lots of people had made predictions that the country would be severely impacted by the lethal virus. Taking note of the increasing numbers of the patients recovering from the hospitals, PM Modi said that the people-led fight against Covid-19 was yielding good results and the recovery rate of the country is steadily rising.

Recovery rate is the ratio of the patients who have cured from the deadly virus and been discharged from the hospital or quarantine centres. In India, the recovery rate of patients has been steadily increasing over the last fortnight. According to the latest data issued by the Union Health ministry the recovery rate is inching towards 58%.

However, PM Modi also cautioned the people of the country against letting their guard down against the virus. People driven fight has brought good results but can’t let guard down as we have got to be even more careful now in our efforts, PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

PM Modi made his remarks over the country’s fight against Covid-19 at the Mar Thoma Church event. He was delivering the inaugural address at the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan. Several followers of the Reverend Mar Thoma from the country and abroad partook in the video conference event.

Addressing the event, PM Modi also said that his government is committed to the development and welfare of 130 crore Indians and his government does not discriminate between the people of the country on the basis of religion, creed, birth, caste or language.