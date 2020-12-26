PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir residents

PM Modi today launched AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, via video conferencing.

While interacting with a cancer patient Ramesh Lal from Jammu, who is a beneficiary of the scheme, during the launch, PM Modi said: “Ayushman Bharat has made your life ‘ayushman’. I urge you to tell everyone you meet about this scheme and its benefits.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi wishes to see speedy development in Jammu and Kashmir and improvement in the standard of living of people. He presses that democracy should reach the grassroots levels and wishes peace and security for people of the state.

Nearly 229 govt hospitals and 35 private hospitals have been listed under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Under this scheme, people of Jammu and Kashmir will be able to avail free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh, Shah said.

Commenting on the recently held DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said, Jammu and Kashmir has won Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of ‘gram swaraj’. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have voted for strengthening democracy in the state. People of all walks of life came out and voted for development in DDC elections.