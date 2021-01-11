PM Modi interacts with CMs over COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive

The prime minister has often spoken with state chief ministers following the pandemic's outbreak in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country, kicking off on January 16.

This is Modi’s first interaction with chief ministers following the recent approval of two coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use by India’s drug regulator and the announcement of January 16 as the date for the rollout.

The prime minister has often spoken with state chief ministers following the pandemic’s outbreak in the country.

India’s drugs regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

On Saturday last week, Modi had reviewed the status of COVID-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and union territories at a high-level meeting where.

Modi has called it the world’s largest inoculation programme and the first priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.