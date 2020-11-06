  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi holds virtual summit with Italian counterpart; Discusses ways to deal with adverse impact of COVID

By: |
November 6, 2020 7:07 PM

Around 600 large Italian companies covering varied sectors such as fashion and garments, textiles and textile machinery, automotive components, infrastructure, chemicals, energy confectionery and insurance are currently active in India.

A key country for India in Europe, Italy is the fifth largest trading partner of India in the European Union.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on Friday discussed wide-ranging issues pertaining to the bilateral ties, and ways to deal with adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his opening remarks at the virtual bilateral summit with the Italian leader, Modi said it is clear that the COVID-19 epidemic will remain a watershed in history just like the Second World War.

Related News

“We all have to adapt ourselves to this new world,” he said, adding that there was a need to be ready for the challenges and opportunities arising out of the pandemic.

A key country for India in Europe, Italy is the fifth largest trading partner of India in the European Union and both sides are further keen to expand the economic engagement in a range of areas.

Italy has been seeking two-way investment in a wide range of areas including green and circular economy, energy, health and pharma, food processing, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing given the high degree of complementarities between the two economies.

The volume of bilateral trade was Euros 9.52 billion in 2019. Around 600 large Italian companies covering varied sectors such as fashion and garments, textiles and textile machinery, automotive components, infrastructure, chemicals, energy confectionery and insurance are currently active in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. PM Modi holds virtual summit with Italian counterpart Discusses ways to deal with adverse impact of COVID
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cancer patient carried coronavirus for 105 days without symptoms, says case study
2Air pollution may lead to faster spread of COVID-19 infections, officials tell Parliamentary panel
3Children and adults produce different antibodies against novel coronavirus, says study