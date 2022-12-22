PM Modi chairs critical meet as China’s Covid surge worsens – Key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took stock of the COVID-19 situation and held a high-level virtual meeting. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and NITI Aayog CEO, among others. The meeting comes a day after the Health Minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in different states and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated. According to media reports, a detailed presentation was presented over Covid preparedness by the Health Secretary during the report.

Also Read Serum Institute seeks drug regulator’s approval for market authorisation of its Covid vaccine as booster dose

The meeting comes on the sidelines of the global surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the BF.7 variant, a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain. India has so far reportedly registered four COVID-19 cases caused by the BF.7 variant — three cases reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha. All four patients were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and have now recovered, the reports stated.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his Lok Sabha statement said, “We have also started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at International airports in the country. We are committed to tackling the pandemic and are taking appropriate steps.” Mandaviya also advised all the states to make sure that people wear masks, use sanitizers and follow social distancing norms during the festive and the New Year season, news agency ANI reported.

According to the health ministry’s latest data, India has logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402. With this, the total tally of Covid cases was recorded at over 4.46 crore and the current death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one fatality reported in the last 24 hours.