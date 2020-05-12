PM Modi address to the nation: When and where to watch PM’s speech on Coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s address speech is widely followed not only in India but also around the world.

Narendra Modi speech today about coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown extension: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation today i.e Tuesday, May 12. The announcement of PM Modi’s speech comes at a time when India is under lockdown to check deadly Coronavirus. On Monday, PM Modi held a video conference with chief ministers of states during which a detailed discussion was held over the extension of lockdown which is scheduled to end on April 17. Earlier, PM Modi had addressed the people India ahead of Janata Curfew, Lockdown 1.0, and Lockdown 2.0. Now, the question is whether PM Modi will reveal his plan about coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown tonight during his address speech or not!

When and where to watch PM Narendra Modi address speech during coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown

When is PM Narendra Modi address speech?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tonight at 8 pm. Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted saying “Shri Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening.” You need to tune in at 8 PM to hear, watch the full address speech of PM Modi tonight.

Where to watch PM Modi address speech?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address speech is widely followed not only in India but also around the world. Doordarshan (DD) will telecast PM Modi's address speech tonight. You can also watch PM Modi's address at DD's Youtube channel and Twitter handle.