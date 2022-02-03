PM CARES: Ministry of Women and Child Development approved 3,855 applications to support children who have lost parents to COVID

The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support children who lost both their parents, surviving parents or legal guardians, adoptive parents to the pandemic

The PM Cares for Children scheme launched in May last year has so far approved 3,855 applications so far to support children who have lost parents to COVID, the Ministry of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said in a written reply at the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support children who lost both their parents, surviving parents or legal guardians, adoptive parents to the pandemic. The scheme can be accessed at pmcaresforchildren.in. The applications are uploaded by the respective states and Union Territories. Both the identification and the verification are being carried out by district magistrates.

In December, the Ministry for Women and Child Development in a statement said it has opened post office accounts for 3,275 children.

Smriti Irani further informed that as of January 31, as many as 6,624 applications were uploaded on the portal out of which, 3,855 applications have been approved as per due process. She mentioned implementing a centrally sponsored scheme namely Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme that will deliver services for children in need of care through states or UTs.

The Child care institutes under the new scheme will support age-appropriate education, recreation, health care, access to vocational training, counseling for children etc. The scheme will sponsor non-institutional care of children up to Rs 2,00 per child per month. There is also a provision for maintenance grants for children living in Child Care Institutions in lieu of Rs 2,160 per child per month.

The ministry further shared advisories for supporting states/UTs regarding Child Care Institutions alongside guidelines for providing vaccination and mental support for the eligible children and caregivers residing there.