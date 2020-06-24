PM CARES funds 50,000 Made-in-India ventilators worth Rs 2,000 crore

So far, 2,923 ventilators have been manufactured, out of which 1,340 ventilators have already been delivered to the states/UTs.

The PM CARES Fund Trust has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for supply of 50,000 ‘Made-in-India’ ventilators to government-run Covid hospitals in all states/union territories, the Centre said in a statement. Further, a sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the welfare of migrant labourers, it said.

Out of the 50,000 ventilators, 30,000 ventilators are being manufactured by state-owned Bharat Electronics (BEL). The remaining 20,000 ventilators are being manufactured by AgVa Healthcare (10,000), AMTZ Basic (5,650), AMTZ High End (4,000) and Allied Medical (350). So far, 2,923 ventilators have been manufactured, out of which 1,340 ventilators have already been delivered to the states/UTs.

The ventilators have been given to Maharashtra (275), Delhi (275), Gujarat (175), Bihar (100), Karnataka (90) and Rajasthan (75), among others. By the end of June, additional 14,000 ventilators will be delivered to all states/UTs, it said.

PM CARES, recently set up to garner funds to fight Covid, has already released Rs 1,000 crore to states/UTs for welfare of the migrant labourers. The distribution of the fund is based on the formula of 50% weightage for the population as per 2011 census, 40% weightage for number of positive Covid-19 cases and 10% for equal distribution among all the states/UTs.

The states would use the financial assistance for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the migrants. The main recipients of the grant are Maharashtra (Rs 181 cr), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 103 cr), Tamil Nadu (Rs 83 cr), Gujarat (Rs 66 cr), Delhi (Rs 55 cr), West Bengal (Rs 53 cr), Bihar (Rs 51 cr), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 50 cr), Rajasthan (Rs 50 cr) and Karnataka (Rs 34 cr).