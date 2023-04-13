Planning to go for a blood test? Here are some do’s and don’ts

By Dr. Sunita Kapoor

Blood tests may be prescribed for various reasons. Sometimes, your doctor may recommend blood tests to diagnose potential disorders, deficiencies, and problems with your health or to monitor and follow up previously diagnosed conditions. Patients are also recommended to undergo a blood test before any surgical procedure. This is done to rule out the presence of any major blood disorder that may hamper the surgery and its outcomes. It also helps in tracing any infection or inflammation in the body. Besides that, preventive health blood check ups are done frequently in people above 40 yrs.

We all have many questions in mind, whenever we are advised to get a sample of our blood, urine, or any other body fluid or tissue. These questions, ranging from whether to eat anything before a blood test to stopping taking prior medications, may often make us restless. In this article, you will get a clear picture of do’s and don’ts to remember if you are planning to go for a blood test.

Types of blood tests

Your doctor may recommend an appropriate blood test based on your health condition or symptoms. Some of common tests prescribed are:

Lipid Profile Test

Thyroid Profile

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

HbA1c, Glycated Hemoglobin

Creatinine Serum

Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN)

Do’s before a blood test

Here are some do’s that one should follow before a blood test:

Select a good laboratory on the basis of following facts

Lab should be accredited, NABL is a National accreditation.

Most of the tests should be performed in house

TAT (Turn around time) should be appropriate, specially the preanalytical time, a lot of time must not be wasted on transportation.

Lab should have an in -house team of full time Pathologists.

Labs should be equipped with automated equipment from reputed companies.

Preferably, labs should be able to provide reports online, to avoid an extra visit to collect reports.

You can usually get your blood test reports by the end of the day.

Fasting: Ideally, you should not eat or drink anything except water usually for 8 to 12 hours before getting a few blood tests done. Lipid Profile and Fasting Blood Glucose are some blood tests that typically require fasting.

Now, you may wonder why fasting is important. Nutrients present in food and drinks get into your bloodstream. They may alter parameters measured by the tests, leading to skewed test results.

Drink water: Keep yourself hydrated before going for the blood test. It will not only make you feel better, but it will also make for a smoother blood draw.

Taking medications: If your doctor has asked you not to stop taking your medications as prescribed, then keep taking them. It is best to inform the doctor about the medications, vitamins, or supplements that you have been taking, before the test.

Don’ts before a blood test

For 8 to 12 hours before getting the blood test, don’t eat or drink anything except water.

Consulting the doctor for the following, is advised before getting the tests done, Whether fasting is required or not.

Whether not to eat fatty, heavy, and fried food items 1-2 days before the test day.

Stop any medication

Stop drinking alcohol or smoke for 24 hours before the blood test.

For a few tests, heavy exercises must be avoided a day before the blood test.

If you have undergone massage therapy or physiotherapy, then talk to your doctor. It is best to avoid these before the test.

The bottomline

A blood test is the most prescribed laboratory test by doctors to diagnose any specific disease or evaluate the patient’s overall health. One should know about the dos and don’ts before a blood test as they can help the patient to prepare physically and mentally. With cutting-edge diagnostics technology available today, blood tests are more accurate and faster. Most importantly, choose a reliable and accredited laboratory.

