  • MORE MARKET STATS

Piyush Goyal calls upon global community to ensure timely, equitable availability of vaccines for COVID-19

By: |
October 27, 2020 9:57 PM

Speaking at a virtual informal meeting of WTO members, he said India and South Africa have proposed relaxing certain provisions in the IP agreement of the WTO to address the challenges that countries with limited manufacturing capacity will face in accessing these medical supplies.

Goyal called upon all members to support the proposal in order to arrive at a decision on it by the 12th ministerial conference of the WTO, if not earlier.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called upon the global community to ensure timely and equitable availability of vaccines and medicines for COVID-19 in sufficient quantities and at affordable prices.

Speaking at a virtual informal meeting of World Trade Organization (WTO) members, he said India and South Africa have proposed relaxing certain provisions in the intellectual property (IP) agreement of the WTO to address the challenges that countries with limited manufacturing capacity will face in accessing these medical supplies.

Related News

He called upon all members to support the proposal in order to arrive at a decision on it by the 12th ministerial conference of the WTO, if not earlier.

The minister “has called upon the global community to ensure timely and equitable availability of vaccines and medicines for COVID-19, in sufficient quantities and at affordable prices,” an official statement said.

Earlier this month, India and South Africa submitted a proposal suggesting a waiver for all WTO members on the implementation, application and enforcement of certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement in relation to the prevention, containment or treatment of COVID-19.

The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights or TRIPS Agreement came into effect in January 1995. It is a multilateral agreement on intellectual property rights such as copyright, industrial designs, patents and protection of undisclosed information or trade secrets.

Goyal also said the need of the hour is to take effective measures to address the immediate challenges, and prepare a long-term roadmap on how to reform an ailing and imbalanced global trading system.

He added that the pandemic has highlighted the need for easier cross-border movement of healthcare professionals.

A multilateral initiative that provides for easier access to medical services needs to be launched immediately and “we should aim to deliver this outcome by the 12th ministerial conference ,” he said.

On the issue of ongoing fisheries subsidy negotiations, the minister stated that the deliberations should address the problem of industrial fishing by some nations that has led to a major depletion in the global fish stock.

“Members, who have provided and continue to provide large subsidies, must make the highest contributions in line with the ‘Polluter Pays’ principle.

“We should not repeat the mistakes made during the Uruguay Round negotiations, that allowed unequal and trade-distorting entitlements for select members, while unfairly constraining the less developed member countries who did not have the capacity to support their farmers at that point of time,” he asserted.

Further, Goyal said India will not accept any attempts to restrict the flexibility and policy space that developing countries need to better integrate with the global trading system.

“In fact, we should open more opportunities for the less developed and developing countries, taking into account the contrasting levels of prosperity, unequal levels of economic development and vast disparity in human development indicators amongst nations, so that global trade is fair and sustainable,” the minister said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Piyush Goyal calls upon global community to ensure timely equitable availability of vaccines for COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India, US vow to deepen cooperation in jointly combating COVID-19
2Covid-19 vaccine update: Covaxin in 3rd phase of human trials, says ICMR director
3COVID-19 vaccine shows ‘strong immune response’ in all adult groups: Oxford University