  • MORE MARKET STATS

PIB Principal DG K S Dhatwalia discharged from AIIMS

By: |
Published: June 13, 2020 9:35 PM

Dhatwalia, who underwent treatment under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at AIIMS, was discharged around 4 pm. 

Dhatwalia was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, on June 7.

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia who had tested COVID-19 positive and was admitted to the AIIMS was discharged on Saturday. Dhatwalia, who underwent treatment under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at AIIMS, was discharged around 4 pm. “He is doing fine now and he will be in home-isolation for the next few days,” a source said. Dhatwalia was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, on June 7.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. PIB Principal DG K S Dhatwalia discharged from AIIMS
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Health ministry issues revised clinical management protocols as infection cases rise 
2Highest single-day spike of 198 COVID-19 cases in Ladakh
3Covid-19: Delhi govt allows Sir Ganga Ram hospital to resume coronavirus testing