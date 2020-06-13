PIB Principal DG K S Dhatwalia discharged from AIIMS

Dhatwalia, who underwent treatment under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at AIIMS, was discharged around 4 pm.
Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia who had tested COVID-19 positive and was admitted to the AIIMS was discharged on Saturday. Dhatwalia, who underwent treatment under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at AIIMS, was discharged around 4 pm. “He is doing fine now and he will be in home-isolation for the next few days,” a source said. Dhatwalia was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, on June 7.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.