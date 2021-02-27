Pharmacy of the World! India gifts to a Central American Nation Guatemala, Canada receives vaccines too

"Almost 60 per cent of the world's requirement of vaccines is produced in India," the Indian envoy added. (Photos Credits: Indian Mission in Guatemala)

On Friday (February 26, 2021), 200,000 doses of COVISHIELD Vaccines reached Central America nation Guatemala. India has sent these as a gift to Guatemala.

In his remarks while handing over the gift from India, Ambassador of India to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, BS Mubarak, conveyed that “India is considered as the `Pharmacy of the World’, and in the COVID times, has assisted more than 150 countries with medical aid.”

As reported by Financial Express Online earlier, India has so far supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses to the global community. Out of this, 165 lakh doses have been sent on a commercial basis, and 64.7 lakh doses as grant.

Where was the consignment of vaccines handed over?

The Vaccines were handed over at the Hall of Flags of the National Palace of Culture, to President Dr Alejandro Giammattei, who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for the donation.

According to the Indian Mission in Guatemala, the Foreign minister of that country Pedro Brolo also thanked his Indian counterpart Dr Jaishankar for the `Made in India’ vaccine. The Serum Institute of India is producing the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19, which India is sending as either gifts or on commercial basis.

Meanwhile …

Canada too received vaccines from India. In a press interaction in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his appreciation of the Indian government after his country received India-Made vaccines.

Vaccine doses to Central American nations

Half a million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, reached Nicaragua which is going to be used for vaccinating its local population.

Another nation El Salvador too has received vaccines made in India. The leader of that country had personally tweeted this news on the social media.

According to diplomatic sources, vaccines are expected to go to Honduras too in the region.

Vaccines reached LAC Region

Mexico received a shipment of 870,000 vaccines on commercial basis and are being used in that country’s vaccination programme. Another batch of vaccines is expected to reach that country next month. In total Mexico will be receiving almost two million doses of vaccines from India on a commercial basis.

Argentina, too received 580,000 COVIDHIELD vaccines doses from India on a commercial basis earlier this week. The next batch will reach there next month.

According to Ministry of External Affairs, countries including: Bangladesh (20 Lakhs), Myanmar (17 Lakhs), Sri Lanka ( 5 Lakhs), and Dominica (70000), Nepal (10 Lakhs), Bahrain (1 Lakh), Oman (1 lakh), Afghanistan (5 Lakhs), Barbados (1 Lakh), Bhutan (1.5 Lakhs), Maldives (1 Lakh), Mauritius (1 Lakh), and Seychelles (50000), received as gift.

And countries which received on commercial basis include Morocco (60 Lakhs), Bangladesh (50 lakhs), and Myanmar (20 lakhs), Brazil (20 Lakhs), Egypt (50000), Algeria (50000), South Africa (10 Lakhs), Kuwait (2 Lakhs) and UAE (2 Lakhs), and Canada.

Supplies of the vaccines to countries in CARICOM and Pacific Island states, Africa, and Latin America are now on their way.