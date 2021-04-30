  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pfizer-BioTech seek coronavirus vaccine OK for children

April 30, 2021 5:38 PM

In a statement on Friday, the two companies said their submission to the European Medicines Agency was based on an advanced study in more than 2,000 adolescents that showed the vaccine to be safe and effective. The children will continue to be monitored for longer-term protection and safety for another two years.

The COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first one to be granted a greenlight by the EMA in December, when it was licensed for anyone age 16 and over across the 27-nation EU.

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted a request for European Union drug regulators to extend the approval of the companies’ coronavirus vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15, a move that could offer younger and less at-risk populations in Europe access to the shots for the first time.

BioNTech and Pfizer previously had requested their emergency use authorisation with the US Food and Drug Administration also be extended to children 12-15.

