Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine decreases chances of hospitalisation from Covid-19 across all variants; finds study

New Covid study to establish effectiveness of vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is effective in reducing hospitalisation for Covid-19 cases across all variants, says a new study by Kaiser Permanente and Pfizer. The study published in The Lancet has found that the vaccine is effective up to 90 per cent across all variants for six months for beneficiaries who have received both doses. The study was conducted on subjects in the United States.

Findings of the study

Although the vaccine proved effective against hospitalisation, the efficacy declines against all SARS-CoV-2 variants from 88 per cent within one month to 47 per cent in six months after receiving two vaccine doses. Effectiveness against hospitalisation remained at 90 per cent all through for all variants.

The findings look close to what the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and those of the Israel Ministry of Health concluded about reductions of BNT162b2 against infection after approximately six months, the study authors noted.

Analysis of the study

A total of 3,436,957 electronic health records from the Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC) health system were analysed between December 4, 2020 and August 8, 2021. Among those infected, 6.6% (12,130) were hospitalised and 5.4% (184,041 people) were infected with SARS-CoV-2 in an average four months period.