Pey Jal Survekshan 2021: Govt launches drinking water survey in 10 cities under Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban)

February 16, 2021 8:28 PM

Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply to all households through functional taps in all 4,378 statutory towns, it said.

drinking water survey in indiaRepresentational image/Pixabay

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Tuesday launched a survey to collect data on drinking water in 10 cities under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban). As part of the survey, ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’, data will also be collected on wastewater management and condition of water bodies in the cities.

In a statement, ministry secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the mission will be monitored through a technology-based platform on which beneficiary response will be monitored. “‘Pey Jal Survekshan’ will be conducted in cities to ascertain equitable distribution of water, reuse of wastewater and mapping of water bodies with respect to quantity and quality of water through a challenge process,” Mishra said.

As the first step, he said, the ministry has decided to launch a pilot ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’ in 10 cities — Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur. According to the secretary, based on the learnings of the pilot survey, this exercise will be extended to all Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) cities.

“Data on drinking water, wastewater management, non-revenue water and condition of three water bodies in the city will be collected through face-to-face interviews with citizens and municipal officials as per the approved questionnaire, on-call interviews, water sample collection and laboratory testing, and field survey for non-revenue water,” the ministry said.

