People with prolonged or severe Covid have highest antibody levels: Study

Most people who were infected by SARS-CoV-2 developed antibodies. The study revealed that antibody production was based on severity of symptoms

A new study has found that those with severe and long-lasting Covid-19 symptoms are likely to have higher levels of antibody which is needed to fight against future infections. This new study from Rutgers University was published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.

The published paper, ‘Determinants and dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a diverse population: 6-month evaluation of a prospective cohort study’, was part of the larger Rutgers Corona Cohort study, which followed some 548 healthcare workers followed by 283 others since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

The study found that, within 6 months of the study, out of the total 831 (11 per cent) participants, 93 tested positive for covid-19 or for antibodies. And out of those 93, 24 were symptomatic and 14 were asymptomatic to SARS-CoV-2. One-third of the infected participants witnessed symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell. These symptoms lasted for at least a month. And 10 per cent had symptoms that lasted for at least four months.

Most people who were infected by SARS-CoV-2 developed antibodies. The study revealed that antibody production was based on severity of symptoms. 96 per cent of those with severe symptoms were found to have IgG antibodies compared to 89 per cent who had mild to moderate symptoms and 79 per cent who were asymptomatic.

“Neurological changes, including brain fog and problems with memory or vision, were infrequent among infected participants but did tend to last for many months when they occurred. Notably, having persistent symptoms was also associated with having higher antibody levels over time. We know from other research that vaccination further enhances immune protection and sometimes even helps ease long-term symptoms,” a Rutgers University press release quoted co-lead author Daniel B Horton as saying.

“It is normal for antibody levels to decline over time. Nevertheless, IgG antibodies provide long-term protection to help the body fight reinfection,” Co-lead author Emily S. Barrett was quoted as saying.