People in Bengal frustrated with TMC govt’s corruption, says Dilip Ghosh

Speaking at a rally here in East Midnapore district, the BJP MP said, "There are misrule and corruption everywhere in West Bengal. People have lost faith in this government."
Ghosh also said several disgruntled TMC leaders are keen to join the saffron party. (File photo: PTI)
Hitting out at the TMC government in West Bengal, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation is involved in corruption and the people are “frustrated” with the ruling party.
