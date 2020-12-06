People in Bengal frustrated with TMC govt’s corruption, says Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh also said several disgruntled TMC leaders are keen to join the saffron party. (File photo: PTI)

Hitting out at the TMC government in West Bengal, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation is involved in corruption and the people are “frustrated” with the ruling party.

Speaking at a rally here in East Midnapore district, the BJP MP said, “There are misrule and corruption everywhere in West Bengal. People have lost faith in this government.”

Ghosh said people of the state started believing the BJP leadership. “People are frustrated with the TMC government. They want an end to corruption. The BJP will do it when we come to power,” he said.

“They (leaders in TMC) do not have respect there and that is why they are keen to join our party. We are ready to welcome them. They will be given the respect they deserve,” he said.

Incidentally, at least 3,500 members from the TMC and the CPI switched over to the saffron party on Saturday.