Penalties worth Rs 45 cr imposed in last several days for violations of COVID safety norms: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday asserted that stricter actions will be taken against people for not following COVID-19 safety norms in public, and said penalties worth Rs 45 crore have been imposed in the last several days for such violations.

Interacting with reporters, he said the problem is that many people are not feeling afraid of this virus at all.

Therefore they roam around without masks, many being asymptomatic cases, who then infect others, without even knowing, he said.

“We have been taking action against safety norm violators and we will take stricter actions. In the last several days, about Rs 45 crore has been imposed as challans for not wearing masks, not following social distancing or violating other COVID-19 safety norms,” he said.

On situation in markets, he said, festival season has almost ended, so shopping activity should be dull too.

“But, the problem is many people are not feeling afraid of this virus at all, and some people are too scared. We have to strike a balance,” Jain said.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.

The infection tally in the city stands at over 4.85 lakh with cumulative 7,614 deaths as recorded on Sunday.

The number of containment zones stands at 4,358 and 27,809 people are under home isolation, as per the Sunday health bulletin.