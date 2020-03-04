Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus

Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to the statement.
A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.
Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to the statement.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.