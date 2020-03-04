Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus

Published: March 4, 2020 8:49:44 PM

Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to the statement.

Paytm said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy

A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.

