Patanjali’s Coronil: Did not say medicine can cure or control coronavirus, says Acharya Balakrishna

Patanjali Coronil medicine: Since Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali launched its medicine ‘Coronil’, the medicine has been in news for various reasons. However, news agency ANI quoted Patanjali co-founder Acharya Balakrishna on Tuesday as saying that the company never said that the medicine ‘Coronil’ could cure or control coronavirus. He added that Patanjali had said they developed medicines. While using these medicines for the controlled clinical trials, the coronavirus patients were cured, he further said, stating that there was no confusion in this regard.

Soon after ‘Coronil’ was launched, the Union Ministry of AYUSH had stopped Patanjali from advertising the medicine, until they conducted their own tests. Moreover, the Uttarakhand Ayurved Department had said that the company had not mentioned ‘Coronil’ being a cure for coronavirus while applying for the licence.

Now, the state’s Ayurved department Licence Officer YS Rawat has told ANI that in response to their notice, Patanjali has said that no ‘Corona kit’ has been packaged by them. Rawat further said that Patanjali printed a representative image of coronavirus on the packaging of Coronil. Moreover, he said that samples of Coronil and two other drugs have been collected for testing.

Coronil had been launched by the Baba-Ramdev owned Ayurveda consumer goods company on June 23 this year, and it had been manufactured by Divya Pharmacy in Haridwar and Patanjali Ayurved Limited. The medicine was developed after a joint research by the National Institute of Medical Science (NIMS), Jaipur, and Haridwar-based Patanjali Research Institute.

Hours after the launch of Coronil, the Union Ministry of AYUSH said that the proper procedure must be followed. A day later, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik said that the company had sent the files relating to the drug to the ministry and that any decision would be taken once the files have been examined. The ministry is yet to announce any decision in this regard.