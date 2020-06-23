Patanjali to launch app for home delivery of its Covid-19 medicine Coronil: Details here

Swami Ramdev said that Patanjali is going to launch an app for home delivery of the Corona kit. (Photo/ANI)

Coronil Patanjali Kit price, availability details: Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev today launched first of its kind “evidence-based” ayurvedic Coronavirus medicine to be sold as Coronil tablets. This Ayurvedic COVID medicine comes as part of a kit, which also includes Swasari Vati and Anu Taila. Patanjali claims that the Corona kit is the outcome of a joint research by its research team and researches of NIMS, Jaipur.

Coronil Patanjali Kit Price

Swami Ramdev today said that Patanjali has kept price low for Corona kit. In the press conference for launch of Coronil today, he said that the price of Corona kit is just Rs 535.

Coronil Patanjali Kit Availability

Currently Coronil kit is not widely available. Swami Ramdev said that Coronil Patanjali Kit will be available at Patanjali stores, Chikitsalaya and Aarogya Kedras in a week. So you may be able to buy the Coronil Patanjali Kit Patanjali stores across the county by next week.

Coronil Patanjali Kit: App for home delivery

In the press conference, Swami Ramdev also said that Patanjali is going to launch an app for home delivery of the Corona kit. The app will be launched by next Monday.

Coronil was launched today from Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Swami Ramdev said that creating Coronil was a huge challenge. The medicine has over 100 active compounds and it is made from Giloy, Tulsi and Ashwagandha. He claimed that in controlled clinical trial, Coronil gave 100 per cent results. He further said that the study was conducted in various cities of India in which patients were observed and the results were very good. There was 100 per cent recovery rate, he said.