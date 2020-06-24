Patanjali Coronil: Uttarakhand Ayurved dept clarifies licensing order to Baba Ramdev’s firm

The ministry had halted the advertisement by Patanjali for its Coronil which they have claimed can cure coronavirus infection in seven days.

Patanjali Coronil: News agency ANI has reported Licenece Ofiicer of Uttarakhand Ayurved Department as saying that they granted licence for immunity booster, cough and fever and not for coronavirus related medicines to Patanjali. Their application had no mention of coronavirus, news agency ANI reported his as saying. The officer also said they will issue a notice to Patanjali asking the procedure on how they got permission to produce the Covid-19 kit, ANI tweet said further. The claimed cure for Coronavirus launched by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has been named by the firm as ‘Coronil.’

“As per Patanjali’s application, we issued them license. They didn’t mention coronavirus, we only approved license for immunity booster, cough & fever. We’ll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for COVID19)”, said a Licence Officer of the Uttarakhand Ayurved Department to ANI.

As per Patanjali's application, we issued them license. They didn't mention coronavirus, we only approved license for immunity booster, cough & fever. We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for COVID19): Licence Officer, Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept pic.twitter.com/I7CWKoJhbK — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

Earlier, the Ayush Minister Shripad Naik had said that the Coronil drug can only be made available for common people after approval from the Ministry of Ayush, ANI tweeted. The ministry had halted the advertisement by Patanjali for its Coronil which they have claimed can cure coronavirus infection in seven days. The Ministry said the drug would have to be checked first before it is marketed.

The number of coronavirus infections in the country has crossed the 4.5 lakh-mark while the death toll is in touching distance of 15,000. Search for a viable treatment for the covid-19 across the globe is on with different agencies and universities are racing against the time to find out any vaccine or plausible treatment against the very contagious virus that has left more than nine million people across the world infected.