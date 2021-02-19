Patanjali Ayurved’s Coronil gets certification from Ayush Ministry as per WHO norms

Patanjali Coronil kit update: The "Coronil Kit" comprises “Coronil Tablet”, “Anu Taila”, and “Swasari Vati”. (Image courtesy - Patanjali Ayurved Twitter)

Patanjali Ayurved on Friday said Coronil has received certification from the Government of India’s Ayush Ministry. The Haridwar-based organisation has said that the certification has been given in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) certification scheme. “Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme,” said Patanjali in a statement.

This has come almost eight months after Patanjali had announced the launch of Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23, 2020. However, Patanjali and its Coronil had to face severe criticism as it lacked scientific evidence. Then, the Ayush Ministry had indicated it as “Immuno-booster” only.

Now Patanjali has launched a research paper on Patanjali’s “first evidence-based medicine for COVID19”! Yoga Guru Ramdev today (February 19, 2021) released the scientific research paper on Patanjali’s “first evidence-based medicine for COVID19”. Known as the “Coronil Kit”, the Patanjali product has three medicines. The launch of the “scientific research paper” of “Coronil Kit” was conducted in presence of Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The “Coronil Kit” comprises “Coronil Tablet”, “Anu Taila”, and “Swasari Vati”. “Tested and verified medicine from Patanjali Research Institute,” the packet of “Coronil Kit” reads. “Moment of pride!! Efforts of scientists at Patanjali to make corona medicine have been successful today,” Patanjali Ayurved tweeted.

Patanjali has released a timeline of its “fight against Covid-19 at a glance”. According to the timeline, it had started work for an Ayurvedic remedy for COVID-19 in January 2020. In May, randomized controlled clinical trial-I began. In June, clinical trial data established the remedial effect of Coronil against Covid-19. In December, the pre-clinical study of Swasari Vati was done, Patanjali said in its official timeline.

Patanjali Ayurved has claimed that CoroNil has received the World Health Organisation’s Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certificate. “Amidst the global struggle to make Covid-19 vaccine, Patanjali Research Institute has accomplished to introduce the first evidence-based medicine for corona through India’s ancient medical system Ayurveda,” Patanjali has stated.