  • MORE MARKET STATS

Panel to soon submit report on clinical criteria to prioritise COVID-19 shot receivers: Govt

By: |
January 5, 2021 10:50 PM

The aspiration is there that by July will be enough vaccine to cover at least 30 crore prioritised people, Paul said.

"This is the fulcrum. For laying down the criteria, a committee has been constituted which will give its recommendations on what basis such people can be identified depending on the severity of disease and others parameters and how to implement it," he said."This is the fulcrum. For laying down the criteria, a committee has been constituted which will give its recommendations on what basis such people can be identified depending on the severity of disease and others parameters and how to implement it," he said.

A expert panel tasked with laying down clinical criteria for deciding people with which comorbidities should be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccination and what papers they would need to submit is likely to give its report in a day or two, the government said on Tuesday.

In response to a question at a press briefing, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said the criteria needs to be defined and it is to be assessed if that comorbidity can increase the risk of mortality in an individual who contracts COVID-19.

Related News

“This is the fulcrum. For laying down the criteria, a committee has been constituted which will give its recommendations on what basis such people can be identified depending on the severity of disease and others parameters and how to implement it,” he said.

The aspiration is there that by July will be enough vaccine to cover at least 30 crore prioritised people, Paul said.

According to the ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Operational Guidelines’ issued by the health ministry to the states for the immunisation drive, COVID-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare and frontline workers, then to people above 50 years of age, followed by those below 50 years with associated comorbidities based on evolving pandemic situation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Panel to soon submit report on clinical criteria to prioritise COVID-19 shot receivers Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Less than 10 days to vaccine rollout, crucial questions remain unanswered
2Covid-19 vaccine dosing intervals: What countries are doing around the world
3During pandemic, vaccine’s restricted use considered based on safety, immunogenicity data: ICMR chief Balram Bhargava