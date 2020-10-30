Pandemics deadlier than Coronavirus can spread if we do not protect nature, warns Intergovernmental panel

Coronavirus Covid-19 update: The study has claimed that cleansing of the forest for commercial purposes, poaching, and wildlife trading would result in close contact between pathogens and humans. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus update: Prevention is better than cure! We must protect nature in order to protect ourselves from even deadlier pandemics than the ongoing Coronavirus, scientists have warned. Protecting tropical forests and other ecosystems often slow down climate change and help save animal, bird, and plant species and these efforts could also prevent pandemics, the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) said in a study.

The study titled “Escaping the Era of Pandemics” found out that during the course of measures taken against the Coronavirus pandemic, some “good things” are being done pertaining to biodiversity and climate change, Zoologist Peter Daszak said. Daszak chaired the study conducted by 22 international experts.

What is the correlation?

The IPBES study has revealed that half of an estimated 1.7 million “undiscovered viruses in nature” are likely to have the capacity to infect people. The study has claimed that cleansing of the forest for commercial purposes, poaching, and wildlife trading would result in close contact between pathogens and humans. “COVID-19 probably originated in bats and began spreading among humans at a market in China,” scientists were quoted as saying by Reuters.

Cost-effective measures to prevent pandemics

Responding to pandemics tends to be 100 times costlier than prevention. The study while pointing out that governments around the world mostly relying on vaccines and reactive measures to tackle the pandemic has stressed holistic global collaboration to check the risk.

The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services has more than 130 member states.

The worldwide Coronavirus cases saw a record 24-hour jump of over 500,000 for the first time. The global coronavirus cases tally stands at 44.7 million cases and the Covid-19 death toll was 1.17 million deaths. Europe, North America, and Latin America has accounted for over 66 per cent of global cases and over 76 per cent of the worldwide death toll.