Panacea to make 25 million doses of Sputnik vaccine

Pharma and biotech company Panacea Biotec said on Thursday that the firm had entered into a licensing and manufacturing agreement with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to manufacture 25 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine.

Panacea signed the agreement with Human Vaccine Limited Liability Company (a subsidiary of RDIF), Generium Joint Stock Company and Dr Reddy’s to produce the Sputnik vaccine. As per the agreement, Panacea would produce Sputnik V vaccine using the ready to fill drug substance manufactured by Generium in Russia and then supply the entire quantity to Dr Reddy’s for distribution in India, the company said in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

The Sputnik V vaccine has already received emergency usage authorisation in India.