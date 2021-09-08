  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Panacea Biotec starts supplying second component of Sputnik V vaccine

By: |
September 08, 2021 1:45 AM

The second jab of the Sputnik vaccine comprises human adenovirus serotype 5. Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sputnik V has demonstrated efficacy of 97.6% and has already received Emergency Usage Authorisation in India.Sputnik V has demonstrated efficacy of 97.6% and has already received Emergency Usage Authorisation in India.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and Panacea Biotec on Tuesday announced the shipment of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine produced in India by Panacea.

The second jab of the Sputnik vaccine comprises human adenovirus serotype 5. Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Related News

Panacea has an agreement with RDIF to manufacture 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V. Doses of the second component are being manufactured at Panacea’s vaccine manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh. The company received clearance from the Central Drug Laboratories, Kasauli, on August 31 and then started full-scale production. The batch will be distributed in India through Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Panacea Biotec successfully produced and dispatched the first batch, and more batches are in production. The Sputnik V approach of using two different vectors for two shots of the vaccine is said to provide immunity for a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots. Sputnik V has demonstrated efficacy of 97.6% and has already received Emergency Usage Authorisation in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 Panacea Biotec starts supplying second component of Sputnik V vaccine
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Dr Reddy’s starts supply of Sputnik V first doses
2India’s strong, decisive decisions slowed down entry, spread of COVID-19: MoS Health
3Delhi records 50 COVID-19 cases, one death