Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan allegedly refuses to administer anti-polio drops to children in his family! Gets booked

By: | Updated: February 21, 2019 1:53 PM

Fawad Khan is currently in Dubai for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was not present at home at the time. However, being the head of the family, a case was registered against him.

Fawad Khan is currently in Dubai for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was not present at home at the time. (IE)

The Lahore district administration has registered first investigation reports (FIR) against six individuals including famed actor Fawad Khan for allegedly refusing to let children of their families be immunized by polio vaccination teams in Lahore, it emerged on Wednesday.

However, according to media reports, a press release issued by Fawad’s manager denied reports that the actor had refused to have his daughter vaccinated, saying that nothing could be further from the truth.

Of the six cases, four were registered at Faisal Town police station and two at Model Town police station.

The FIR against Fawad’s (who was represented by his driver Qaiser) has been registered over “polio refusal” on a complaint of a union council monitoring officer (UCMO). It has been registered under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 186 (offence of obstructing public servant in the execution of public duty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

However, the UCMO stated in the complaint that the polio team visited Khan’s Model Town residence, which had one child who could be administered the vaccine, at 5 pm on Tuesday, but the head of the family has been refusing to have the children vaccinated against polio and has been threatening the polio team with serious consequences.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the ‘head of the family’ referred to in the FIR is Fawad Khan or some other family member.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta on Wednesday said as per the deputy commissioner (DC) of Lahore, the polio team had tried to vaccinate Fawad’s daughter on Tuesday. In response to a question regarding the matter on Twitter, Atta said Khan’s driver had allegedly misbehaved with the team after which the family members did the same.

Also Read: Watch Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar bleeds saffron in fierce Battle of Saragarhi

Watch ANI Video:

Babar Atta’s Tweet:

Fawad Khan’s version
But the statement issued by Fawad’s manager refuted reports that the actor had interfered with governmental efforts to vaccinate his daughter at his residence.

According to the statement, Khan has been abroad since February 13; he performed at the Pakistan Super League opening ceremony in Dubai and is currently in the United States.

The press release also added that his travel history clearly demonstrates the manufactured nature of the FIR and he has just come to know of the FIR through the press

It said Fawad Khan ‘fully supports’ the anti-polio campaign and is ‘very well aware’ of the guidelines of international organizations regarding the disease.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan allegedly refuses to administer anti-polio drops to children in his family! Gets booked
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition