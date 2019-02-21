Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan allegedly refuses to administer anti-polio drops to children in his family! Gets booked

Fawad Khan is currently in Dubai for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was not present at home at the time. (IE)

The Lahore district administration has registered first investigation reports (FIR) against six individuals including famed actor Fawad Khan for allegedly refusing to let children of their families be immunized by polio vaccination teams in Lahore, it emerged on Wednesday.

However, according to media reports, a press release issued by Fawad’s manager denied reports that the actor had refused to have his daughter vaccinated, saying that nothing could be further from the truth.

Of the six cases, four were registered at Faisal Town police station and two at Model Town police station.

The FIR against Fawad’s (who was represented by his driver Qaiser) has been registered over “polio refusal” on a complaint of a union council monitoring officer (UCMO). It has been registered under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 186 (offence of obstructing public servant in the execution of public duty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

However, the UCMO stated in the complaint that the polio team visited Khan’s Model Town residence, which had one child who could be administered the vaccine, at 5 pm on Tuesday, but the head of the family has been refusing to have the children vaccinated against polio and has been threatening the polio team with serious consequences.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the ‘head of the family’ referred to in the FIR is Fawad Khan or some other family member.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta on Wednesday said as per the deputy commissioner (DC) of Lahore, the polio team had tried to vaccinate Fawad’s daughter on Tuesday. In response to a question regarding the matter on Twitter, Atta said Khan’s driver had allegedly misbehaved with the team after which the family members did the same.

Babar Atta’s Tweet:

As per DC Lahore, teams wanted to immunise Fawad’s daughter since yesterday. 1st his driver misbehaved with teams followed by his family. Mr. Fawad is our pride, I request him to allow teams to vaccinate the child. Lahore has had a polio case last week, we must protect the child. https://t.co/0L30OfLbMd — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) February 20, 2019

Its a parent’s right to ask questions on polio vaccine & our duty to respond, but none has the right to scold our teams while they are performing their duties. As per DC Lahore They tried for 2 days to convince the family. https://t.co/30kQoX6dvp — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) February 20, 2019

I have been told that Respecable Mrs. Fawad thinks getting their daughter immunised from UK will give the child protection against WPV1 strain. Protection against Wild Poliovirus can only be guaranteed with Oral Polio Vaccine. https://t.co/h12Cws8JiN — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) February 20, 2019

Fawad Khan’s version

But the statement issued by Fawad’s manager refuted reports that the actor had interfered with governmental efforts to vaccinate his daughter at his residence.

According to the statement, Khan has been abroad since February 13; he performed at the Pakistan Super League opening ceremony in Dubai and is currently in the United States.

The press release also added that his travel history clearly demonstrates the manufactured nature of the FIR and he has just come to know of the FIR through the press

It said Fawad Khan ‘fully supports’ the anti-polio campaign and is ‘very well aware’ of the guidelines of international organizations regarding the disease.