  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pakistan reports record 4,132 COVID-19 cases in single day; infections surges to 80,463

By: |
Published: June 3, 2020 2:37:27 PM

Officials said that Pakistan has more than 100 labs that can conduct over 30,000 tests per day and the number of daily tests will be gradually increased to the maximum level.

coronavirus, coronavirus impact, coronavirus toll in pakistan, pakistan coronavirus, coronavirus in pakistan, covid-19, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus outbreakThe authorities have so far carried out 595,344 tests in the country.

Pakistan has reported a record 4,132 fresh cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 80,463, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

Related News

The Ministry of National Health and Services said the new infections were detected after conducting a maximum of 17,370 tests in a day.

Of the total cases, Sindh has so far detected 31,086 patients of the coronavirus, Punjab 29,489,

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 10,897, Balochistan 4,747, Islamabad 3,188, Gilgit-Baltistan 779 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported 289 patients of the viral disease.

“In total 67 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of deaths to 1,688. Another 28,923 people have fully recovered from the disease,” the ministry said in a statement.

The authorities have so far carried out 595,344 tests in the country.

Officials said that Pakistan has more than 100 labs that can conduct over 30,000 tests per day and the number of daily tests will be gradually increased to the maximum level.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Pakistan reports record 4132 COVID-19 cases in single day infections surges to 80463
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: US to ship first batch of 100 ventilators donated to India next week, says White House
2Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Indore detects 27 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 3,597
3China reports five new coronavirus cases, none in Wuhan