Pakistan Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi tests positive for COVID-19

By: |
Published: July 3, 2020 9:21 PM

"I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," he said in a tweet.

Pakistan’s coronavirus tally has crossed the 221,000-mark with more than 4,500 deaths.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and quarantined himself. Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that this afternoon, he felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined himself at home.

