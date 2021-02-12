  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pakistan approves Chinese CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

By: |
February 12, 2021 7:59 PM

CanSinoBIO becomes the fourth candidate to get the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in Pakistan.

In the Pakistani subset, efficacy of the CanSinoBIO vaccine at preventing symptomatic cases was 74.8% and 100% at preventing severe disease.

Pakistan has approved China’s CanSino Biologics Inc’s (CanSinoBIO) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Friday. “Yes, Correct,” Sultan texted Reuters after being asked to confirm that the country’s Drug Regulation Authority had met and approved the vaccine. CanSinoBIO becomes the fourth candidate to get the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the South Asian nation of 220 million people.

China’s Sinopharm vaccine, AstraZeneca’s vaccine developed with Oxford University and Russia’s Sputnik V have already been approved. The emergency use authorization is given for a limited period of a few weeks to subject a vaccine candidate to a review for safety, efficacy and security.

CanSinoBIO last week released interim efficacy results from a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98% success rate in stopping severe infections. In the Pakistani subset, efficacy of the CanSinoBIO vaccine at preventing symptomatic cases was 74.8% and 100% at preventing severe disease.

The efficacy of the shot was based on analysis of 30,000 participants and 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the health minister said last week, adding that no serious safety concerns had been raised in the study.

