Oxygen shortage: Delhi’s Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital raises alarm, says 50 lives at risk

An official of the in Malviya Nagar hospital said there are around 80 patients, including those suffering from Covid-19, at the hospital. It also has 15 newborns, he said. “There 50 people, including four newborns, on oxygen support,” he said. The hospital does not have a liquid oxygen storage tank and depends on oxygen cylinders from a private vendor.