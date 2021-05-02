  • MORE MARKET STATS

Oxygen shortage: Delhi’s Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital raises alarm, says 50 lives at risk

By: |
May 2, 2021 2:03 PM

Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital Sunday sounded an alarm about their dwindling stocks of oxygen, saying 50 people, including four newborns, are "at risk".

The hospital does not have a liquid oxygen storage tank and depends on oxygen cylinders from a private vendor.

Delhi’s Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital Sunday sounded an alarm about their dwindling stocks of oxygen, saying 50 people, including four newborns, are “at risk”.

An official of the in Malviya Nagar hospital said there are around 80 patients, including those suffering from Covid-19, at the hospital. It also has 15 newborns, he said. “There 50 people, including four newborns, on oxygen support,” he said. The hospital does not have a liquid oxygen storage tank and depends on oxygen cylinders from a private vendor.

Related News

“It has become a daily fire-fight exercise in the absence of a continuous supply. We require around 125 oxygen cylinders a day,” the official said.

On Saturday, 12 Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor, had died at south Delhi’s Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen for around 80 minutes in the afternoon.

Several hospitals in Delhi continue to grapple with a shortage of oxygen, as coronavirus cases continue to spike every passing day

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Oxygen shortage Delhi’s Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital raises alarm says 50 lives at risk
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 Phase-3 vaccination: Over 86,000 received first dose on May 1
2Coronavirus in India Live News: Govt may rope in final year MBBS, nursing students for Covid duty; Odisha govt declares 14-day statewide lockdown from May 5
3Covid-19: PM Modi to review human resource situation in fight against coronavirus