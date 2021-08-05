  • MORE MARKET STATS

Oxxy lines up health plans for all age groups amid coronavirus pandemic

By: |
August 05, 2021 3:25 PM

The company, with a network of over 2,00,000 hospitals, diagnostics labs across the nation, offers health plans to consumers including initiatives like instant Ambulance support at home.

Unlike health insurance, the company offers services that are open to any age and irrespective of any pre-existing diseases

Oxxy, India’s largest healthcare network, on Thursday said it has introduced various schemes for the benefit of all age groups amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also helps in arranging doctors, nurses, medicines, Oxygen, and hospital beds if needed. It also takes care of the medicine delivery among other initiatives.

Unlike health insurance, the company offers services that are open to any age and irrespective of any pre-existing diseases. Besides, there is no limit on hospital bills.

“We are very proud to have been able to serve this basic need of the masses. Oxxy’s health plan for people of all age groups, including those with pre-existing diseases and that too with a flat premium structure is probably the best any family can have,” Oxxy Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Sheetal Kapoor said in a statement.

The health plans offered by the company also include eye and dental care which has always been a challenge to get added into a regular insurance policy, he added.

“Many have lost their loved ones during the second wave while countless had to pay hefty hospitalisation bills with hospitals denying accepting insurance covers as well. As such, Oxxy has stepped in to make healthcare approachable and affordable for everyone,” Oxxy Director Pankaj Kapoor said.

The company has increased its presence across the country to offer its services, he added.

