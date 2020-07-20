Oxford to release COVID-19 vaccine trial result today; here’s all you want to know

The findings related to the phase 1 human trials of the vaccine will be published in the Lancet Medical Journal.

One of the top leading Covid-19 vaccine candidates in the world, the Oxford University vaccine in collaboration with AstraZeneca is expected to publish the initial data and findings on the efficacy of the vaccine today. The vaccine candidate which was one of the first candidates to have reached the clinical trial stage is undergoing the phase 3 of the clinical trials at the moment somewhere in Brazil. The findings related to the phase 1 human trials of the vaccine will be published in the Lancet Medical Journal.

Earlier this month, the makers of the vaccine named AZD1222 had said that they were enthused with the affirmative findings and result of the initial human trials. They had also said that the findings of the phase 1 of human trials would be released by the end of July. More than a 100 vaccine candidates are being developed in different countries to help the world get rid of Covid-19 pandemic. Many vaccine candidates are also reported to be in the human trial stage while some of them are at the initial stage of animal trials.

Apart from the vaccine candidate of the Oxford university, the other vaccines which show promise of an early breakthrough include United States’ Moderna Inc’s vaccine which is expected to commence the third and the final phase of human trials on July 27. The vaccine candidate of Russia which has reportedly fast tracked the development of the vaccine has also reportedly shown encouraging results. Earlier last week, the Russian military hospital had discharged 18 volunteers who had participated in the first phase human trial of the vaccine after keeping them under observation for close to a month.

India has also started the clinical trial of its vaccine candidate Covaxin. The first phase of the human trials will be done at AIIMS, New Delhi, AIIMS Patna and Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak involving a total of 350 volunteers spread across the three hospitals. AIIMS New Delhi is expected to roll out the human trials soon as it has got the approval from its Ethics committee to begin the procedure.