Oxford Covishield in India: Expected price and availability of Oxford Coronavirus vaccine

Oxford Covishield in India expected price and availability: The Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford which showed promising results in the phase 1 and phase 2 human trials could be available in India by as early as November, Serum Institute of India which is collaborating with the Oxford University in the development of the vaccine said. Its CEO Adar Poonawalla also said that the vaccine will be called Covishield in India and may cost less than Rs 1000 for a shot, according to an Indian Express report.

The company said that it is going to commence the third phase trial of the vaccine in India from next month. The development comes after the results of the human trials of the vaccine showed positive results and generated hope across the world.

Results of phase 1 and phase 2 human trials of the University of Oxford vaccine candidate were published early this week. The vaccine named AZD1222, which has been developed by the Oxford University in collaboration with drugmaker AstraZeneca, showed dual immune response in the human volunteers who were administered the vaccine. According to the results published this week, the vaccine not only developed protective neutralising antibodies but also immune T-cells which provide a double protection against the virus. After the results of the vaccine were released the CEO of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot also told Bloomberg that the company hoped to deliver the vaccine before the end of the year.

Apart from the Oxford university vaccine, vaccines developed by many other countries have also shown promise including an experimental vaccine developed by the Chinese firm CanSino Biologics Inc. In a study published on the Chinese vaccine in the Lancet journal, it has been found that the vaccine is safe and also generating an immune response. However, a successive dose of the vaccine in a matter of 3-4 months has been suggested to generate adequate antibodies against the virus.

German biotech firm BioNTech and US drugmaker Pfizer developed a vaccine named BNT162 has also shown positive results on the 60 healthy adults who were administered the vaccine by the German health authorities. Pfizer is also looking ahead to seek the regulatory approval for the vaccine by early October. However, the scientists have found that two doses of the vaccine are producing a large number of T cells in comparison to that generated after a single dose.

In India as well, the human trials of the indigenous vaccine candidate Covaxin, have begun at three institutes- AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Patna and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak. After the commencement of the human trials in AIIMS Patna and PGIMS Rohtak last week, AIIMS Delhi is also going to commence the human trials from Saturday onwards with a bunch of 10 volunteers in the first batch.

While the findings of the clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Oxford University and other vaccines have generated hope around the world, top world health experts are maintaining that the doses of vaccine will not be available for preventive use before early next year. Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies programme told news agency Reuters that despite several vaccine candidates presently in phase 3 clinical trials and most showing favourable results, the availability of vaccine is not possible before the early part of the next year. More than 150 vaccine candidates are in the race to develop a vaccine against Covid-19 and more than two dozen of them have entered the human trial stage, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).